The Boyz 'Reveal' track list for 1st album!

The Boyz have revealed their track list for their upcoming first album 'Reveal'!



Along with their title song "Reveal", the album includes "Ego", "Shake You Down", "Scar", "Salty", "Fantasy Confession", "Wings", "Goodbye", and "Spring Snow".



As previously reported, 'Reveal' is the group's first full album, and it's set to release on February 10 KST. It's also their first comeback without former member Hwall.



Stay tuned for updates on The Boyz.





