Simon D responds to fan's long-promised marriage proposal

Rapper Simon D responded to his fan's long-promised marriage proposal.



As previously reported, a fan of Simon D made headlines for following up with a marriage proposal after 7 years. The issue has led to other fans asking the rapper to take the fan's offer into consideration, and he responded personally during a social media live stream.



He joked, "We need to prepare for marriage. Do some face masks and skin care. I need good skin if we're getting ready to marry, right?" Simon D then added, "To be honest, I have no thoughts to get married. I have a lot to do. I think I'll be more busy in 2020 than I was in 2019. Marriage is still a far ways off."



What did you think about the fan's marriage proposal?