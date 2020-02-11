49

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Actress Park Bo Young signs on with BH Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Actress Park Bo Young has signed on with BH Entertainment.

On February 11, reports revealed the actress would be joining the agency after parting ways with her 10-year label Fides Spatium in December of 2019.

BH Entertainment announced, "We're very happy to be joined by Park Bo Young. She's an actress who has been loved by the public for her memorable acting, and we believe she has so much more to show in the future. We will not hold back on our support for her, so that she can pursue more activities in the future."

The label is also home to Lee Byung HunGo SooGong Seung YeonKim Go EunAhn So HeeYoo Ji TaeLee Jin WookHan Ga InHan Ji Min, and Han Hyo Joo.

Stay tuned for updates on Park Bo Young! 

Kpopper201268 1 day ago
1 day ago

AHHH She is literally my favorite actress ever! Her Bong Soon and Abyss characters are my all time faves😃🙂😍

Angestic11 1 day ago
1 day ago

Good for her! ☺️💚

