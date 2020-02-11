Sechskies' Kim Jae Duk says he hasn't called Lee Jae Jin in 10 years

Sechskies' Kim Jae Duk says he hasn't been in a phone call with Lee Jae Jin in 10 years.



On the February 11th episode of 'Idol Room', Sechskies talked about the personalities of each member, and Jang Soo Won expressed, "Lee Jae Jin doesn't talk much, and his responses depend on how he feels at the time." Kim Jae Duk also asked Lee Jae Jin, "Isn't it time to let your members know your phone number now?"



Eun Ji Won said he also didn't know Lee Jae Jin's phone number, but Jang Woo Won added, "I know it. I know it, but I've never contacted him." Kim Jae Duk then said, "I haven't been in a phone call with you for about 10 years. Let me know your number now."



In other news, Sechskies recently made a comeback with their ballad track "All for You".



