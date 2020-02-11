Fan of rapper Simon D follows up on marriage proposal 7 years later

A fan of rapper Simon D followed up on a marriage proposal 7 years later.



On February 11, the rapper shared the below image of a social media interaction with a fan from 2013 along with the caption, "What is this little kid still saying?"



Back in December of 2013, a fan asked Simon D to marry her, writing, "Why? These days it's the trend to date someone 12 years younger than you," and he responded, "What is this kid saying?" The fan then promised to return later with a marriage proposal, and the rapper simply commented, "Let's see how far this goes."



It looks like she kept her promise as she returned 7 years later to tell him, "Oppa, what do you think about slowly getting to the point of marrying me now?"



Another fan commented, "I think Simon D should seriously think about it. The fan proposed again 7 years later."







