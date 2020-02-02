Fans regrettably look back on Heechul's public behavior with Momo in light of dating news

A group of fans expressed their discontent over Heechul's past public behavior.

On a K-community forum, a fan expressed why they are disapproving of the two idols' public relationship, mainly due to the way Heechul apparently "kept his fans at ease by stressing his fan-idol relationship (between him and Momo) on television for years".

At TWICE's 2017 concert 'TWICELAND: The Opening', Heechul had danced publicly on screen, which the fans had taken as an innocent behavior, as a fan in front of his favorite celebrity.





Over the years, Heechul had regularly attended TWICE's concert simply as a fan, and the two had also uploaded multiple photos together. Some fans express that these actions were "purposely publicized in order to mislead" the fans.





The fan on the corresponding post added, "The reason why a lot of high profile idols get criticized is because they have cherished someone else over the fans who would spend money for them."

While most of the fans still attested that "dating itself isn't the issue," several netizens agreed that Heechul's behavior at the concert could still anger some fans who attended the event after paying "ten thousands of KRW" to go see it.



