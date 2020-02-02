Former reporter Kim Yong Ho intends to expose Seo Jang Hoon's personal life

Former reporter and current YouTuber Kim Yong Ho has announced plans to expose another celebrity's personal life.

Several months ago, Kim Yong Ho had spread news of Kim Gun Mo through his YouTube channel, which created a chaos in the industry due to the singer's sexual assault allegations. On February 2, the same YouTuber took to his channel and held a live streaming session with his viewers, during which he alleged that sportsman/entertainer Seo Jang Hoon has "always had unpleasant rumors surrounding him."

"He has a lot of weaknesses," said Kim.

Recently, a viewer had sent in a report to the YouTuber with information about Seo Jang Hoon, with wishes that the content be exposed "as soon as possible."



Furthermore, the YouTuber insinuated that Seo Jang Hoon's case is similar to Kim Gun Mo's; "He behaves superciliously and thinks that he is better than others, always on edge."

With a slight intimidation, Kim Yong Ho added, "Just like with Kim Gun Mo's case, I will give [Seo Jang Hoon] a warning before I expose anything."

To this happening, Seo Jang Hoon's agency Mystic Story shared, "We have not seen the video in question yet. After watching the program, we will discuss the matter internally."



Stay tuned for updates.

