Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Kim Myung Soo & Shin Ye Eun show off their unique chemistry in 'Marie Claire' couple pictorial

Idol-turned-actor Kim Myung Soo and actress Shin Ye Eun of KBS2's upcoming romance drama 'Welcome' can't wait to greet viewers with their very unique chemistry!

Ahead of the premiere of their upcoming Wed-Thurs drama this March 25, Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun paired up for the March issue of 'Marie Claire' magazine where they proved that their particular couple chemistry will be unlike any other typical drama couple. 

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Welcome' tells the story of a cat who can take on the form of a human male named Hong Jo, as he becomes acquainted with a human female with extremely energetic, dog-like traits. While you wait for the drama's premiere, you can check out a few previews of Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun's pictorial, above and below. 

1

yugyeomgot718 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

nope, myungsoo is mine

popularit1,695 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

ughh i cant wait for their drama ye eun is really becoming one of my kdrama crushes

