'FILA Korea' has released a colorful new CF featuring all of the BTS members, for their ongoing 2020 'FILA x BTS' campaign!

In this particular CF, BTS sit together at a colorful tennis game, promoting 'FILA's current campaign which accentuates the brand's history with the theme, 'FILA Heritage'. At the end of the CF, the BTS members also raise their voices to shout out the 'FILA x BTS' campaign catch phrase: "One world, one FILA!".



Watch the full CF above.