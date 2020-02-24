'EXO-L ACE' fan coalition continues to demand Chen's departure from the group in new public statement

On February 24, the infamous fan coalition known as 'EXO-L ACE' released a secondary public statement via various online communities, requesting member Chen's departure from EXO.

In the secondary statement, fans representing 'EXO-L ACE' stated that they could not accept Chen's apology shared back on February 20, which supposedly "wrote off the members of EXO's official fan club as an unimportant third party".

Furthermore, representatives of 'EXO-L ACE' demanded requests such as the regulation of EXO's name and reputation via various search engines and online platforms, the assurance of EXO's continued promotions as a full group, equal treatment of EXO's official fan club members with official fan club members of other SM artists, and finally, an updated official statement from SM Entertainment regarding the future of EXO.



You can find the full public statement via 'EXO-L ACE', below.