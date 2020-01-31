9

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

KARD drop comeback schedule for 'Red Moon'

AKP STAFF

KARD have dropped the comeback schedule for their upcoming fourth mini album 'Red Moon'.

After a haunting teaser clip, the scheduler below reveals fans can expect concept photos starting on February 2 KST, a highlight medley on February 6, and a music video teaser on February 10. The release date for 'Red Moon' has yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for updates on KARD's 'Red Moon'! 

  1. KARD
  2. RED-MOON
1 883 Share 75% Upvoted

0

i-stan-20-groups5 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Yessss! Kard forever! 👍

Share
KARD
KARD drop comeback schedule for 'Red Moon'
48 minutes ago   1   883
SM Announces Monthly Japan Auditions for 2020
23 hours ago   1   1,425
Seungri
Seungri to possibly delay military enlistment
18 hours ago   30   7,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND