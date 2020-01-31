KARD have dropped the comeback schedule for their upcoming fourth mini album 'Red Moon'.
After a haunting teaser clip, the scheduler below reveals fans can expect concept photos starting on February 2 KST, a highlight medley on February 6, and a music video teaser on February 10. The release date for 'Red Moon' has yet to be revealed.
Stay tuned for updates on KARD's 'Red Moon'!
KARD drop comeback schedule for 'Red Moon'
