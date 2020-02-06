5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Jeon So Mi, ITZY's Chaeryeong & Ryujin, plus more K-Pop stars graduate from Hanlim Multi Art School!

AKP STAFF

On the morning of February 7, Hanlim Multi Art School's class of 2020 attended their graduation ceremony, receiving diplomas while wearing their uniforms for the last time!

Well-known for its impressive list of K-Pop idol alumna, Hanlim Multi Art School also presented graduation diplomas to a big group of K-Pop stars in the class of 2020 including Jeon So Mi, ITZY's Chaeryeong and Ryujin, Lee Eui Woong, ARIAZ's Jueun, actress/entertainer Lee Soo Min, BUSTERS's Hyeongseo, Girls Alert's Saetbyul, S.I.S's Sebin, former 'Produce 48' contestants Kim Cho Yeon and Jo Young In, GWSN's Minju, Saturday's Jooyeon, and more!

Watch below as K-Pop stars from the class of 2020 pose in front of the press!

Congratulations to all the graduates!

  1. GWSN
  2. Jeon So Mi
  3. ITZY
  4. Chaeryeong
  5. Ryujin
  6. Lee Eui Woong
  7. Saturday
3 4,560 Share 100% Upvoted

2

Coldflower116 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Congratulations to all of them‼️♥️

Share

1

Andrada23972,175 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Those uniforms are so pretty!! Congratulations~~

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND