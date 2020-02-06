Jeon So Mi, ITZY's Chaeryeong & Ryujin, plus more K-Pop stars graduate from Hanlim Multi Art School!

On the morning of February 7, Hanlim Multi Art School's class of 2020 attended their graduation ceremony, receiving diplomas while wearing their uniforms for the last time!

Well-known for its impressive list of K-Pop idol alumna, Hanlim Multi Art School also presented graduation diplomas to a big group of K-Pop stars in the class of 2020 including Jeon So Mi, ITZY's Chaeryeong and Ryujin, Lee Eui Woong, ARIAZ's Jueun, actress/entertainer Lee Soo Min, BUSTERS's Hyeongseo, Girls Alert's Saetbyul, S.I.S's Sebin, former 'Produce 48' contestants Kim Cho Yeon and Jo Young In, GWSN's Minju, Saturday's Jooyeon, and more!

Watch below as K-Pop stars from the class of 2020 pose in front of the press!

Congratulations to all the graduates!