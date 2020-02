AB6IX's Park Woo Jin is sharp, mature, and professional in his set of individual '5NALLY' teaser images.

In the first two photos, Park Woo Jin shows off his clean-cut jawline and charismatic aura whether in black and white or in color against a unique, neon background. In his third photo, Park Woo Jin is caught in the midst of a fiery rap verse on stage.

AB6IX's upcoming special EP album '5NALLY' is set for release this February 13 at 6 PM KST.