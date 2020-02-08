8eight reveal a group profile image for the first time in 6 years for their comeback single!

On February 6, co-ed ballad trio 8eight revealed a brand new, group profile image for the first time in 6 years!

Each of the 8eight members including Lee Hyun, Joo Hee, and Baek Chan shared the moody profile image via their personal SNS accounts, also sharing their thoughts on a group comeback after such a long time.

Lee Hyun wrote, "We sang with the group name '8eight' for the first time in a very long time. It's been 6 long years. It's our first meeting in a while, and I hope that it was a period of happy waiting for you all as well." Baek Chan said, "A familiar, yet strange three-shot. It's a welcome sight. Us, again, together, 2020." Joo Hee shared, "Our first comeback in 6 years is only a day away. This nervousness in me isn't just due to the cold weather outside, right? See you tomorrow."

Look out for 8eight's comeback single, set for release on February 7 at 6 PM KST!