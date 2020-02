Heechul, Yoo In Na, and Shin Dong Yup will be hosting a new JTBC variety show called 'The Love of 7.7 Billion'.

The announcement for the new show was made on JTBC's official Instagram page and the first broadcast is set to air on February 10th at 11 pm KST.

The caption describes the show's format, saying: "14 foreign men and women. Three MC's filled with love. The main poster. Let's debate love and talk about it!"

Are you interested in this new show?