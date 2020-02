Actor Kim Woo Bin is in talks to sign with his girlfriend's Shin Min Ah's agency AM Entertainment.

Kim Woo Bin recently ended his contract with Sidus HQ after 8 years. Reports state that although the details of the contract are not yet finalized, the negotiations are going on a positive note.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin went public with their relationship in 2015 and have been supporting each other ever since.