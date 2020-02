KARD has revealed their third set of concept photos on February 3rd ahead of the release of their 4th mini-album 'Red Moon'.

The group is stunning in both group and couple shots that highlight the members' fierce charisma in black and white and colored photos. It seems like the group is taking on strong makeup looks and highly stylish outfits for this comeback's theme.

Check out the rest of the photos below and stay tuned for more updates before the full release on February 10.