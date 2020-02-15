8

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Han Seo Hee updates her Instagram for the first time in a month, saying she is doing well

Han Seo Hee updated her Instagram for the first time in a month, saying she is doing well. 

On February 14, Han Seo Hee posted two selfies with a caption, "Don't worry that is not me. By the way, I'm doing well." This is the first time she updated her Instagram since January 19. 


Back on January 18, she shared that she tried to commit suicide via drug overdose and was hospitalized at Inha hospital after Hara's passing. Netizens have been showing mixed reactions over her latest update, some showing sympathy while others are still critical of her. 

What do you think? 

Vash_Outlaw551 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

You've got to wonder how she's been involved in so many drug cases and so much criminal activity, and yet she's walking free. I guess money can't buy you love, but it can buy your way out of jail along with being a snitch.

Peace0825698 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

How convenient, the drug distributer is back for more public sympathy. YHS and this woman are on the same exact level of trashiness and they both belong to prison.

