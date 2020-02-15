Han Seo Hee updates her Instagram for the first time in a month, saying she is doing well

Han Seo Hee updated her Instagram for the first time in a month, saying she is doing well.



On February 14, Han Seo Hee posted two selfies with a caption, "Don't worry that is not me. By the way, I'm doing well." This is the first time she updated her Instagram since January 19.





Back on January 18, she shared that she tried to commit suicide via drug overdose and was hospitalized at Inha hospital after Hara's passing. Netizens have been showing mixed reactions over her latest update, some showing sympathy while others are still critical of her.

What do you think?

