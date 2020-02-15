Netizens in awe over HyunA's underwear pictorial for Calvin Klein

Netizens are awed by HyunA's stunning physique and visuals in the underwear pictorial for Calvin Klein.



In the pictures below, HyunA flaunts her glamour and charisma in different styles of underwear that show off her ability to pull off any sort of look.

Some of the comments include: "She makes plain-looking underwear look fabulous."

"Omg her body... truly goals!"

"Just simply gorgeous!"

"This is the ultimate fitspo for me. Going on a diet now."



Check out the pictures below and share your thoughts in the comments!





