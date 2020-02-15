29

Netizens in awe over HyunA's underwear pictorial for Calvin Klein

Netizens are awed by HyunA's stunning physique and visuals in the underwear pictorial for Calvin Klein. 

In the pictures below, HyunA flaunts her glamour and charisma in different styles of underwear that show off her ability to pull off any sort of look. 

Some of the comments include: "She makes plain-looking underwear look fabulous."

"Omg her body... truly goals!"

"Just simply gorgeous!" 

"This is the ultimate fitspo for me. Going on a diet now." 

Check out the pictures below and share your thoughts in the comments! 



kxk2,096 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

wow she’s gorgeous she’s been killing it since she left cube love that for her!!!

rin56473 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

oh woow, the underwear is probably gonna sell out

Share

