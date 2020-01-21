3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Han Seo Hee reveals that she tried to take her life after Hara's passing

Han Seo Hee has revealed in an Instagram live that she tried to end her life after Hara's passing. 

She hosted the live stream on January 18th where she stated: "A couple of days ago, I made a drastic choice." She revealed that she tried to commit suicide via drug overdose and was hospitalized at Inha hospital. She stated that she cursed and was violent while being hospitalized, and stated: "I am embarrassed about what happened that day and am grateful. I am very sorry." 

Netizens have been stating their concern for Han Seo Hee's well being, stating: 

"I'm worried about her."

"Stop with the malicious comments."

"She was really close friends with Hara and is probably having a rough time."


We hope for all celebrities going through mental health problems a safe and speedy recovery. 

isaidwhatisaid1 pt
5 minutes ago

Kinda difficult to feel bad and also wonder if this is just for attention considering she seems like an attention-seeker and possibly a narcissist. It almost seems that her sole purpose in life is to ruin others’ lives.

0

Secretninja3122,695 pts
3 minutes ago

...am I supposed to believe her??? Because I kinda don’t...

