Netizens pick three girl group songs that receive a lot of dislikes

On February 14, an anonymous post on an online community sparked debate over girl group songs that receive a lot of dislikes.



The original post was titled "Top three girl group songs that receive a lot of dislikes", listing three songs as follows: Twice's "Signal", Oh My Girl Banhana's "Banana allergy monkey" and Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim"

Since it's posting, it instantly garnered wide attention and netizens have been commenting their opinions. Some comments include: "I like all three girl groups but none of these songs are good, in my opinion.", "The other two are okay but 'Banana allergy monkey'... I still can't get over the initial shock.", "All these songs are such a bop.Y'all don't have good taste in music."





What do you think? Do you like or dislike any of these songs?

