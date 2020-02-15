8

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens pick three girl group songs that receive a lot of dislikes

On February 14, an anonymous post on an online community sparked debate over girl group songs that receive a lot of dislikes. 

The original post was titled "Top three girl group songs that receive a lot of dislikes", listing three songs as follows: Twice's "Signal", Oh My Girl Banhana's "Banana allergy monkey" and Red Velvet's "Zimzalabim"

Since it's posting, it instantly garnered wide attention and netizens have been commenting their opinions. Some comments include: "I like all three girl groups but none of these songs are good, in my opinion.", "The other two are okay but 'Banana allergy monkey'... I still can't get over the initial shock.", "All these songs are such a bop.Y'all don't have good taste in music." 

What do you think? Do you like or dislike any of these songs? 

Pendragonx
..I had no idea people didn't like "Signal"!?! Wow
yutodas
I can see why people don't like Zimzalabim but I love it so much, I think all the memes that come with it and the creepy/intriguing choreography makes me like it so much more.

