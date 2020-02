Golden Child's Bomin has been officially cast in new JTBC Drama '18 Again'.

It was announced last week that the idol was in talks to join the drama but he is now officially confirmed to appear as high school student Seo Ji Ho. Woollim Entertainment confirmed the news on February 17th.

Bomin previously acted in web drama 'A-Teen 2' and tvN's 'Melting Me Softly'. Stay tuned for more news on Bomin's return to the small screen!