Azealia Banks says she's going to be the next being thing in K-pop?

Rapper Azealia Banks declared on her Instagram story saying she's going to be the next big thing in Korea.

On February 17, Banks posted on her Instagram stories stating that she was going to be "a really huge star in South Korea" after seeing a remix of her vocals on LOONA subunit ODD EYE CIRCLE's "Girl Front".

A few days earlier, she also stated that she was going to be at the "forefront of Korean pop culture" and said she's fleshing out her Korean stage name.

