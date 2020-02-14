Golden Child's Bomin in talks for a role in new JTBC drama by 'Confession Couple' PD

Golden Child's Bomin has been offered a role in JTBC's upcoming drama, '18 Again'.

On February 14, Woollim Entertainment told media outlets, "The production staff seemed to have judged Bomin's previous acting roles in dramas positively, and we were thankful to receive an offer and the script for '18 Again'. [Bomin] is looking over it positively."

Bomin is in talks to play the role of a proper, model high school student, Seo Ji Ho. Meanwhile, JTBC's '18 Again' will be produced by Ha Byung Hoon PD of 'Confession Couple'. Stars such as Kim Ha Neul, Lee Mi Do, Wi Ha Joon, and more are also in talks to take on lead roles.

