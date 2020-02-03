GFRIEND makes big return with whimsical fantasy-inspired 'Crossroads' MV

GFRIEND is back with a new mini album!

On February 3 KST, the Source Music girl group revealed their eighth mini album 'Labyrinth,' featuring title track "Crossroads." The music video for the song, which is their first since Source Music became a part of Big Hit Labels, is heavily visual and cinematic, beginning with member Eunha taking an 'Alice in Wonderland'-esque stumble from a dream world to reality.



"Crossroads" is a dynamic song with a rich and lovely string sound. The lyrics deal with the emotions of standing at an intersection, not really knowing which direction you should choose.



Meanwhile, 'Labyrinth' is GFRIEND's first album since July 2019's 'Fever Season.'



