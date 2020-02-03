19

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GFRIEND makes big return with whimsical fantasy-inspired 'Crossroads' MV

GFRIEND is back with a new mini album!

On February 3 KST, the Source Music girl group revealed their eighth mini album 'Labyrinth,' featuring title track "Crossroads." The music video for the song, which is their first since Source Music became a part of Big Hit Labels, is heavily visual and cinematic, beginning with member Eunha taking an 'Alice in Wonderland'-esque stumble from a dream world to reality.

"Crossroads" is a dynamic song with a rich and lovely string sound. The lyrics deal with the emotions of standing at an intersection, not really knowing which direction you should choose.

Meanwhile, 'Labyrinth' is GFRIEND's first album since July 2019's 'Fever Season.'

Check out the music video for "Crossroads" above!


Love__Peace1,215 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

it's typical GFRIEND song it's good 💜 but I like LABYRINTH more it has some kind of different feel 💃

congratulations o GFRIEND & BUDDY it's a party time

KunDeservesBette307 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

My girls are finally back, I love Crossroads so much! I can't wait to listen to the whole album.

