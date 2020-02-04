GOT7's Jinyoung belated revealed to have donated to help Australian wildlife relief

GOT7's Jinyoung has been belatedly revealed to have donated to help the Australian wildlife relief.

It was revealed the popular idol donated an undisclosed sum to the Korean Federation for Environmental Movements (KFEM). The money will be used to help restore the environment along with the koalas, kangaroos, and other wild animals affected by the wildfires that spread across Australia. Reports state that Jinyoung wanted to keep his donation and the amount he gave private, which many fans are commending, stating:





"GOT7 secretly donates a lot without making a fuss."

"I support this!"

"You are such a good person Jinyoung."

The group is currently on their KEEP SPINNING world tour. Their next concert will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 7.

