MNH Entertainment has revealed individual teaser photos for their upcoming music project.

As announced, the agency has prepared a special series of songs for their digital music project, 'New.wav'. The rookie girl group BVNDIT will be the very first artist to release a song entitled "Cool". Judging by the photos, this digital single's visual concept will highlight the vibrant and cool side of the girls!

Stay tuned for more until the full release of "Cool" on February 6.