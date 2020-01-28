Kim Chung Ha & BVNDIT drop 'New.wav' trailer

Kim Chung Ha and BVNDIT have released a trailer for their upcoming collaboration!



On January 28, MNH Entertainment announced the opening of the label's new music project 'New.wav', and Kim Chung Ha and BVNDIT are expected to be the first featuring artists. The above trailer reveals a preview of a sassy melody and a vocal line.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Chung Ha x BVNDIT's 'New.wav' song!



