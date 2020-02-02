Pentagon reveals tracklist for 1st full-length album 'Universe: The Black Hall'

Pentagon has revealed the official tracklist for their comeback album.

For their first-ever full-length album, Pentagon prepared eleven tracks in total: "Dr. Bebe", "Asteroid", "Rain Shower"*, "Die For You", "TALK", "The Black Hall", "Worship U", "Zoom Up", "Camelia Flower", "Someday (Song by Jinho, Hui)", and "Let's Run Away (Happiness Korean Ver.)"*.

The title track "Dr. Bebe" was written by Hui, Nathan, and yunji, while the lyrics were written entirely by Hui and Wooseok. A few other Pentagon members also participated in the album's song production - check out the full list below!

Pentagon's 1st album 'Universe: The Black Hall' is set for release on February 12.





* literal translations



