BLACKPINK's March comeback to possibly be delayed, more information revealed about other YG groups in investor report

BLACKPINK may be postponing their March comeback due to Coronavirus outbreak concerns.

According to a Hana Financial report, the group is expected to make a comeback within the first half of this year, which would delay their rumored March comeback by a few months. The report also mentions the futures of other YG groups such as TREASURE and Big Bang and reads as follows:

YG (하나금융투자/200226)



BB/BP/Treasure activities will be carried out in 1H 2020.



🔷1Q earnings of IKON/SK/AKMU comeback are low as it's affected by C19.

🔷BP's comeback which was supposed to happen in March could also be delayed due to the issue but it's expected within 1H. pic.twitter.com/AjLcXIiLVm — 오락℠ (@im_jammed) February 26, 2020

"Big Bang, BLACKPINK, Treasure promotional activities for the first half of 2020

Artist iKON/Sechkies/AKMU's first-quarter earnings are expected to be low due to Coronavirus's influence. BLACKPINK's comeback, which was scheduled for March, maybe postponed but will be released in the first half of the year. Big Bang will reveal hints about their upcoming activities after performing at Coachella in April. After Big Bang and BLACKPINK's start of activities, the long-awaited TREASURE will debut. A large number of fans have been lost but they will be making their debut. They boast 650,000 subscribers on Youtube before debuting. It seems they may be capable of fulfilling dome tours and it is difficult to estimate how much income they will bring in."





