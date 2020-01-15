Zico scores a certified all-kill with 'Any Song'!

Block B member/solo artist Zico has scored a certified all-kill on domestic music charts with his new digital single, "Any Song"!

Released back on January 13 at 6 PM KST, Zico's "Any Song" has since reigned #1 numerous domestic realtime and daily charts for the past two days. As of January 15 at 2:30 PM KST, "Any Song" is #1 on all 5 major realtime and daily charts including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and FLO, bumping the track up to #1 on the realtime iChart as well.

Congratulations, Zico!