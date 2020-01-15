SF9's Inseong & Hwiyoung name the acting roles they want to try out

On January 15, SF9 members Inseong, Rowoon, Chani, and Hwiyoung appeared as guests on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'!

During this broadcast, DJ Kim Shin Young revealed, "I really enjoyed watching 'SKY Castle'. Chani, you must have a lot of new drama offers coming in. What role do you want to play next?" Chani responded, "I've played a lot of roles where I was unfairly framed. I would like to try out an antagonist role." Fellow actor Rowoon shared, "Rather than a specific character I want to play, I would prefer to just participate in at least one production per year."

Members Inseong and Hwiyoung, who've yet to officially delve into the acting field, also decided to weigh in! Inseong stated, "I want to play a student who is cool and good at fighting. I think because I was more of the bookworm type, I find those types of characters to be more charming." Hwiyoung specified, "I do want to try acting, but I want to play the role of royalty. But not in a historical drama, a modern one. A storyline where I find out one day that I'm actually royalty," causing laughter!



The members also reflected back on the touching moment when their title track "Good Guy" debuted at #58 on Melon's realtime chart, on the day of their comeback showcase. Inseong revealed, "We checked the chart ranking right before the showcase, and I ended up being on the verge of tears during the entire showcase." Rowoon remarked, "I actually cried, talking on the phone with my parents. Even though I didn't want to act like I was phased, I couldn't sleep the night before our first comeback stage. My parents called me and comforted me, saying I worked hard, and I thanked them while holding back the tears."



Finally, Hwiyoung brightened the atmosphere by adding, "On the day of the showcase, I was feeling sick. I was resting in the waiting room when we found out our chart ranking, and it cured my sickness," the idol shared with a smile.