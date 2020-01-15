KARD filming their comeback MV today

According to reports on January 15, the KARD members are currently busy filming for their comeback MV at a set near Gyeonggi-do!

KARD will be preparing for a comeback with a new album some time in mid-February, approximately 5 months after the release of their 2nd single. The group's comeback title track is also reported to be a powerful number to follow in the footsteps of "Dumb Litty".

Meanwhile, KARD surprised fans by making a special appearance back on the January 9 broadcast of Mnet's 'M! Countdown', hinting at their return to promotions.

