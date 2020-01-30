Watch Performances of the '29th High1 Seoul Music Awards'!

The '29th High1 Seoul Music Awards' was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome, and this year's hosts were Super Junior's Heechul, Shin Dong Yup, and Jo Bo Ah.



The 'Seoul Music Awards' show first began in 1990 and is held annually by Sports Seoul to recognize outstanding achievements in the Korean music industry. The winners are selected from the past year of releases by calculating 20% mobile votes, 10% Sports Seoul's popularity poll, 40% digital downloads and album sales, and 30% judge scores. (Popularity awards are decided 100% by a popularity poll.)



Watch the performances below, and check out the winners here!

===

MAMAMOO's Solar x Kim Hyun Chul





==

DAYBREAK

==

DAYBREAK x Kim Hyun Chul

==

TXT





==

ITZY





==

Kim Chung Ha





==

Kim Jae Hwan





==

Kassy

==

Kim Jae Hwan x Kassy





==

AB6IX





==

Ha Sung Woon

==

Red Velvet





==

NCT Dream





==

Paul Kim





==

MONSTA X





==

MAMAMOO





==

NU'EST





==

Song Ga In

==

TWICE





==

Taeyeon





==

Super Junior





===