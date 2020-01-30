11

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Watch Performances of the '29th High1 Seoul Music Awards'!

AKP STAFF

The '29th High1 Seoul Music Awards' was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome, and this year's hosts were Super Junior's Heechul, Shin Dong Yup, and Jo Bo Ah.

The 'Seoul Music Awards' show first began in 1990 and is held annually by Sports Seoul to recognize outstanding achievements in the Korean music industry. The winners are selected from the past year of releases by calculating 20% mobile votes, 10% Sports Seoul's popularity poll, 40% digital downloads and album sales, and 30% judge scores. (Popularity awards are decided 100% by a popularity poll.)

Watch the performances below, and check out the winners here

===

MAMAMOO's Solar x Kim Hyun Chul

==

DAYBREAK

==

DAYBREAK x Kim Hyun Chul

==

TXT

==

ITZY

==

Kim Chung Ha

==

Kim Jae Hwan

==

Kassy

==

Kim Jae Hwan x Kassy

==

AB6IX

==

Ha Sung Woon

==

Red Velvet

==

NCT Dream

==

Paul Kim

==

MONSTA X

==

MAMAMOO

==

NU'EST

==

Song Ga In

==

TWICE

==

Taeyeon

==

Super Junior

===

  1. misc.
  2. 29TH SEOUL MUSIC AWARDS
  3. SEOUL MUSIC AWARDS
3 3,317 Share 79% Upvoted

4

bartkun2,281 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Seeing Mamamoo and Red Velvet performing without Whee In and Wendy made me sad...

ps: let's talk a little bit a bout this stage it was really looking beautiful

Share

2

Azure_Aurora1,761 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Super Junior once again proved why they are The Last Men Standing!! It was so good to see them.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Defconn, Jung Hyung Don, Sechskies
'Idol Room' to come to an end after 2 years
7 hours ago   44   40,245
KARD
KARD drop haunting 'Red Moon' teaser clip
28 minutes ago   0   572
Defconn, Jung Hyung Don, Sechskies
'Idol Room' to come to an end after 2 years
7 hours ago   44   40,245
ITZY
ITZY plays 'Who's Who' on Buzzfeed Celeb
21 hours ago   2   2,995

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND