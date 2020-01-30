7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Check out Winners of the '29th High1 Seoul Music Awards'!

AKP STAFF

The '29th High1 Seoul Music Awards' was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome, and this year's hosts were Super Junior's Heechul, Shin Dong Yup, and Jo Bo Ah.

The 'Seoul Music Awards' show first began in 1990 and is held annually by Sports Seoul to recognize outstanding achievements in the Korean music industry. The winners are selected from the past year of releases by calculating 20% mobile votes, 10% Sports Seoul's popularity poll, 40% digital downloads and album sales, and 30% judge scores. (Popularity awards are decided 100% by a popularity poll.)

Check out the winners below and the performances here! (Link will be updated.)

Daesang (Album of the Year) | BTS 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

Daesang (Artist of the Year Digital) | Taeyeon



Bonsang (Main Prize) | NCT Dream | Kim Chung Ha | Red Velvet | Paul Kim | BTS | EXO | MAMAMOO | MONSTA X | NU'EST | TWICE | Super Junior | Taeyeon


Rookie of the Year | TXTAB6IXITZY


R&B - Hip Hop | Kassy

Ballad | Kim Jae Hwan


OST | Taeyeon


Band | Daybreak

Dance Performance | Ha Sung Woon

Hallyu Special Award | EXO


Popularity Award | EXO

QQ Music Award | EXO

Jury Special Award | Song Ga In

Congratulations to all the winners!

pink-aca706 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Congratulations to all the winners. 💕💕

DisplayName9753,154 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Congrats to the winners! I'm happy for Taeyeon and BTS

I guess award shows will start adding more daesang categories 😆

