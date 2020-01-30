Gary opens up about his hiatus during 'Superman is Back' filming

Gary opened up about his hiatus during filming for 'Superman is Back'.



The former 'Running Man' cast member shocked fans when he suddenly revealed his marriage in 2017 and leave from the popular variety show in 2016, and they were also surprised to hear the rapper would be making a comeback to TV programs on KBS's 'Superman is Back' with his son Haoh.



During filming for his first episode, Gary expressed his thoughts on his hiatus, stating, "After promoting for 20 years, there was a moment when I started feeling overloaded. I kind of needed a break, and I wanted to leave everything behind and live. That's when I got married and had a baby. That's when I felt that happiness was close by."



Gary and Haoh's episode of 'Superman is Back' airs on February 2 at 9:15 PM KST!