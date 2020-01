SONAMOO will return as a 5-member group this February with its first single album in 2 years.

An insider has shared, "The group is currently producing new songs and the recording has already begun." The impending comeback would finally break a 2-year-long hiatus since the release of digital single album 'HAPPY BOX PART.2' back in November of 2017. Further, this would be the first album as a 5-member group with D.ana, High.D, Minjae, Euijin, and Newsun.

