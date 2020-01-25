Kian84 comes under fire for his remarks on 'I Live Alone' members

Preview of Kian84 on MBC's 'I Live Alone' sparks controversy over his comments on other members of the show.



In the clip, Kian84 showcases how he draws his web cartoon. He shared that he is currently using the names of 'I Live Alone' members. The controversial part is where he showed how he drew a character he named after Park Na Rae. When Park Na Rae jokingly pointed out the contrast between Na Rae and Hwa Sa character, he says, "Hwa Sa gives a vibe of a golden woman who takes good care of herself. Na Rae character is a mom who is busy raising her kids with a problematic husband. Under a lot of stress."





This soon had Kian84 under fire, receiving numerous criticism that he was being inconsiderate and rude to his co-workers. Some netizens are petitioning to drop him from the show.

You can check out the clip below. What do you think?

The caption above reads: "And Hwa Sa's friend Na Rae"