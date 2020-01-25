15

Posted by jennywill

NCT Dream and SF9 fans demand their labels take action to keep artists out of China due to the coronavirus

NCT Dream and SF9 fans are concerned for their artists.


NCT Dream is currently in China, and fans started demanding that SM Entertainment bring the boys back immediately in the face of the coronavirus being rampant in China. The trend '#엔시티드림_당장_입국시켜' ('Bring NCT Dream Back Right Now') reached into the high real-time trends in Korea as fans demanded the boys to be back.

SF9 is having a similar problem as SF9 is scheduled to be heading into China for two fansignings. Worried fans trended '#FNC_중국팬싸_취소해' ('FNC, Cancel the Chinese Fansigning'). 

What do you think will happen?

Aga_C
35 minutes ago

Fan-signings especially have a lot of skin-contact, and people will travel from all over the country to go to them. They really need to cancel them until its confirmed they're not at risk.

hyunjinslips
2 minutes ago

NO. Do not send my Taeyang to China

I fucking refuse

