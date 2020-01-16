92

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SF9 win #1 + Performances from January 16th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, 2Z debuted with "My 1st Hero", and Younha returned with "Dark Cloud".

As for the winners, SF9 and ATEEZ were the nominees, but it was SF9 who took the win with "Good Guy". Congrats to SF9! This is their first music show win (1,199 days after their debut).


Other artists who performed include ANSSG0SteadyENOi, Dream NoteSong Yu VinDongkiz, TST, VERIVERY, Stella Jang, Nature, SF9ATEEZ, B.O.Y, Momoland, and Baek Ji Young.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: 2Z


COMEBACK: Younha


ANS


SG0


Steady


ENOi


Dream Note


Song Yu Vin


Dongkiz


TST


VERIVERY


Stella Jang


Nature


SF9


ATEEZ


B.O.Y



Momoland



Baek Ji Young



  1. SF9
  2. M COUNTDOWN
bvseliine23 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

SF9 FIRST WIN!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped this amazing accomplishment come to be <3

Share

Debby_Joy4 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

congrats to SF9

Share

