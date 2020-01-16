SF9 win #1 + Performances from January 16th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, 2Z debuted with "My 1st Hero", and Younha returned with "Dark Cloud".





As for the winners, SF9 and ATEEZ were the nominees, but it was SF9 who took the win with "Good Guy". Congrats to SF9! This is their first music show win (1,199 days after their debut).





Other artists who performed include ANS, SG0, Steady, ENOi, Dream Note, Song Yu Vin, Dongkiz, TST, VERIVERY, Stella Jang, Nature, SF9, ATEEZ, B.O.Y, Momoland, and Baek Ji Young.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: 2Z







==

COMEBACK: Younha







===

ANS







==

SG0







==

Steady







==

ENOi







==

Dream Note







==

Song Yu Vin







==

Dongkiz







==

TST







==

VERIVERY







==

Stella Jang







==

Nature







==

SF9







==

ATEEZ







==

B.O.Y









==

Momoland









==

Baek Ji Young









===