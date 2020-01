SF9 has finally taken home their first win!

The win with "Good Guy", the title track of their first full album, came over 3 years after SF9's debut (1199 days to be exact). They were against ATEEZ in a very close race, but "Good Guy" snagged the #1 place with 9798 points to ATEEZ's 5179 points. In a happy frenzy, "#SF91stWin" trended #1 worldwide and #2 in Korea as fans rushed to congratulate the group.

Congratulations to SF9!