7

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

WINNER Song Min Ho's airport fashion shocks reporters and fans

AKP STAFF

WINNER Song Min Ho's airport fashion has given reporters and fans quite a shock.

On January 16, WINNER were spotted at Incheon Airport, but one member in particular stood out. Soon after the group arrived at the airport, Song Min Ho stood out in particular, and photos of his airport fashion soon made the headlines. As you can see below, the idol is wearing a furry pink jacket along with a knit flower bag and flower head scarf.

In other news, WINNER are on their way to Malaysia for their 'WINNER [Cross] Tour' concert tour.

What do you think about Song Min Ho's airport fashion?

  1. WINNER
  2. Song Min Ho (Mino)
7 15,151 Share 70% Upvoted

4

EvyCL90166 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

incognito gone granny! I love it xD

Share

2

vavd1391972031,163 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

At first glance, he probably lost a bet!

A second glance, if he's comfy, who are we to judge!?


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jungkook
Sold Out King Jungkook of BTS dominates China
19 hours ago   4   3,643

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND