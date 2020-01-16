WINNER Song Min Ho's airport fashion shocks reporters and fans

WINNER Song Min Ho's airport fashion has given reporters and fans quite a shock.



On January 16, WINNER were spotted at Incheon Airport, but one member in particular stood out. Soon after the group arrived at the airport, Song Min Ho stood out in particular, and photos of his airport fashion soon made the headlines. As you can see below, the idol is wearing a furry pink jacket along with a knit flower bag and flower head scarf.



In other news, WINNER are on their way to Malaysia for their 'WINNER [Cross] Tour' concert tour.



What do you think about Song Min Ho's airport fashion?