Netizens share funny reactions to IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura 'liking', then quickly un-'liking', Kim Woo Seok's selca

Back on January 21, Kim Woo Seok of project group X1, TOP Media group UP10TION, and more shared a new selca with his fans via his personal Instagram account. He simply wrote in his caption, "A day to look forward to."

What fans found noteworthy about the selca was that among the numerous 'likes' the post instantly received, one particular 'like' came from IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura! However, almost immediately after 'liking' the post, Miyawaki Sakura immediately un-'liked' the selca, leading to speculations that she most likely "'liked' the post by mistake and cancelled it right away."

Netizens shared a mixture of funny and endearing reactions to the "mistake", leaving comments like, "I mean that is just not a face that you can scroll past without pressing 'like' kekekeke", "They're both cat look-alikes and they're both known for their big eyes in their groups, and Sakura 'liked' Woo Seok's post! Keke cute", "It just shows that idols 'research' other idols for reference kekekeke", "For some reason seeing this just made me realize how similar they are", "Even seeing Sakura being 'active' like this makes me happy TT", "OMG I totally end up 'liking' the most random stuff on Instagram, just because my hand brushed it while scrolling, drives me so mad", "Sakura please join us as a K-Pop stan again kekeke", "This selca is too handsome to not 'like', let me go like it right now too", and more!

Meanwhile, Miyawaki Sakura was recently seen returning to Korea from her hometown in Japan.