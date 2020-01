According to 'Calvin Klein Korea' on January 22, actor Ji Chang Wook has been selected by the brand as a global ambassador for the 2020 year.

Ji Chang Wook's '2020 Calvin Klein campaign' photos and promotional content will be available worldwide this year, marking him as the first ever Korean actor to be selected as a global ambassador for the American franchise.

Check out some previews from Ji Chang Wook's most recent 'Calvin Klein' shoot, below.