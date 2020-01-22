Kang Ha Neul, Ong Seong Wu, & Ahn Jae Hong invite you on a trip to Argentina in main poster for JTBC's 'Traveler'

JTBC's 'Traveler - in Argentina' is set to premiere this coming February 15 at 7:40 PM KST!

Starring actors Kang Ha Neul, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ong Seong Wu, JTBC's travel-variety series returns with a new season in Argentina this 2020, following these three stars on an unguided, self-led trip across the globe.

In the first main poster for 'Traveler - in Argentina', viewers can get a glimpse of Kang Ha Neul, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ong Seong Wu deep in thought while standing in front of the breathtaking Moreno Glacier in Argentina. Previously, 'Traveler' also unveiled a set of teaser posters featuring an elegant tango performance, a vast, open farm field in Patagonia, and more.

Check out some of the wondrous views and sights to come in 'Traveler - in Argentina' below, while you wait for the show's full premiere next month!