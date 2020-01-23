Momoland's label to take legal action on members' behalf due to social media harassment

Momoland's label will be taking legal action on the members' behalf due to harassment on social media.



On January 23, MLD Entertainment revealed that after the Momoland members opened up their own social media accounts, they've been suffering harassment in the form of sexual remarks, inappropriate images, and verbal abuse. The agency stated that they will be gathering evidence and monitoring Momoland's social media to report malicious comments and posts.



Take a look at MLD Entertainment's full statement in English below: