Make sure to catch Seventeen on Fox5's 'Good Day New York' this week!

Fox5's 'Good Day New York' will be hosting another top K-Pop act this week - the boys of Seventeen!

The group is scheduled to appear as guests on 'Good Day New York' this Wednesday, January 8, just ahead of their North American tour opening in Jew Jersey on January 10. Fans can look forward to Seventeen's lighthearted interview with the hosts of 'Good Day New York', as well as a unique performance from the performance team. 

Meanwhile, Seventeen will be greeting fans in North American starting this weekend with their ongoing world tour 'Ode To You'. 

