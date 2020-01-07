6

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin focussing on filming for 'Crash Landing On You' with professionalism despite the spread of unreliable rumors

AKP STAFF

On January 7, a representative from the staff of tvN's ongoing drama series 'Crash Landing On You' spoke up to address the marriage rumors surrounding the drama's lead stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

This marks the third incident where unreliable sources spread false rumors regarding Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, as the two stars previously denied two accounts of dating rumors last year. Then, this past weekend, even more rumors went unchecked as some claimed the two stars were planning marriage soon, some claimed that the two recently broke up after dating some time, etc. 

However, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are still focussed on filming for their current production, without paying attention to the false rumors. A representative relayed, "They are doing their best on site during filmings, as they did at the end of the year and the very beginning of the year. There have been a lot of unbelievable rumors lately, but they are maintaining professionalism on set." 

Meanwhile, 'Crash Landing On You' decided to take a break from airing this past weekend, in order to ensure safer and more efficient working conditions for the crew and staff. The drama will resume this January 11 at 9 PM KST. 

  1. Hyun Bin
  2. Son Ye Jin
1 7,617 Share 75% Upvoted

0

Shimieshimie334 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Okay i know we the fans are just shipping them because of their great chemistry in the drama but the fact that their agencies and Tvn are furiously denying the 'rumours' makes me wonder. Hehehe

Share
Gary
Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!
18 minutes ago   2   9,837
Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jeon So Mi, IU, Jihyo, HyunA
The top 25 most viewed fan cams of 2019
8 hours ago   37   55,375
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE reportedly to resume their activities
20 hours ago   72   47,243

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND