Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin focussing on filming for 'Crash Landing On You' with professionalism despite the spread of unreliable rumors

On January 7, a representative from the staff of tvN's ongoing drama series 'Crash Landing On You' spoke up to address the marriage rumors surrounding the drama's lead stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

This marks the third incident where unreliable sources spread false rumors regarding Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, as the two stars previously denied two accounts of dating rumors last year. Then, this past weekend, even more rumors went unchecked as some claimed the two stars were planning marriage soon, some claimed that the two recently broke up after dating some time, etc.

However, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are still focussed on filming for their current production, without paying attention to the false rumors. A representative relayed, "They are doing their best on site during filmings, as they did at the end of the year and the very beginning of the year. There have been a lot of unbelievable rumors lately, but they are maintaining professionalism on set."

Meanwhile, 'Crash Landing On You' decided to take a break from airing this past weekend, in order to ensure safer and more efficient working conditions for the crew and staff. The drama will resume this January 11 at 9 PM KST.

