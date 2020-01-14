LOOΠΔ's HeeJin is poised in her dark comeback teaser image

LOOΠΔ's HeeJin is the second member up for the rookie girl group's dark and mysterious comeback mini album, '#'!

Following Olivia Hye's charismatic image yesterday, LOOΠΔ's official "starting member" HeeJin rocks a poised, sophisticated look in her newest comeback teaser photo, veiled by an ominous red light. HeeJin's photo also comes accompanied by the phrase, "So that no one can ever stop you."

Meanwhile, LOOΠΔ's comeback mini album '#' is set for release this February 5 and marks the girl group's first official comeback in approximately a year. The girls will be promoting as 11-members this time around, with HaSeul on hiatus due to health reasons.



Look out for more of LOOΠΔ's individual comeback photos, coming soon.