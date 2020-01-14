Rapper Changmo reveals he's a big fan of Red Velvet on 'Noon Song of Hope'

On January 14, chart-topping rapper Changmo appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'.

During the broadcast, Changmo performed a live version of his song "Serenade". He then explained why he wrote this song, sharing, "My mother had me when she was 26-years old. Last year, I was 26-years old, and I felt lonely and childish. I thought that my mother might have felt the same way at that age, so I made this song for her."

Moving on to the topic of Changmo's recent collaboration with Kim Chung Ha, DJ Kim Shin Young asked, "What other artist do you want to collaborate with besides Chung Ha?" Changmo named Crown J, but Kim Shin Young pressed on, asking about any girl groups in particular.

Changmo answered with a laugh, "Red Velvet", and to an individual member in Red Velvet, "I want to work with Joy." He then added on, "I really wanted Red Velvet's new song to take 1st place, more than my song. Even just being on the same chart as them makes me a successful fan."

